SLCC highlights resources for "Community College Week"

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) announces the celebration of Community College Week from March 27 to March 31, 2023. This week, SLCC will highlight its programs, staff, and the opportunities community colleges offer to students throughout Acadiana and the country.

The Community College Week celebrations began on March 27th, with SLCC Spirit Day. Students, faculty, staff, and the community are encouraged to wear SLCC colors, navy, and gold, to show off their school pride.

The week will also feature a Lafayette Campus Preview Day on March 28th, where potential students and their families can learn about academic programs, admissions, and financial aid opportunities. Faculty, staff, and students will be on hand to provide guidance and answer questions about the college and its offerings.

"We are excited to celebrate Community College Week and showcase the many opportunities that South Louisiana Community College provides to students in our community," said Collise Dupont, Associate Dean of Students & Enrollment Management at SLCC. "We encourage everyone to join us in celebrating the spirit of our community college and learn more about the programs and resources we offer."

To kick off Fall Registration, prospective students who apply and attend any Student Success Live session at any campus during CC Week will be entered into a drawing to receive a $500 scholarship!

There will also be a career fair on the T.H. Harris (Opelousas) Campus available to the public coupled with fun activities for existing students and their families. For more information about all the Community College Week events visit the SLCC website.

