SLCC and LWC partnership hosts graduation for "Drive Your Future" program

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) hosted an event on September 21, 2022, celebrating the graduates of the "Drive Your Future" program which was offered in partnership with the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).

The graduation was held at SLCC's Lafayette Devalcourt Auditorium for the 77 students who completed the course and earned their CDL A (Commercial Driver's License).

Spearheaded by LWC Secretary Ava Cates, as part of the "Drive Your Future" initiative, The Louisiana Workforce Commission offered tuition assistance to those enrolling in SLCC's CDL course to reduce the shortage in drivers in the U.S.

SLCC reports an estimated shortage of 80,000 truck drivers in the U.S. which adds to the supply chain crisis.

Additionally, the "Drive Your Future" initiative paved the way for the offering of the CDL course to community members in Opelousas and Abbeville as a way to introduce new career paths to residents in rural areas.









"The need for commercial drivers has never been higher, so SLCC was honored to have the opportunity to partner with Secretary Ava Cates and the Louisiana Workforce Commission to pipeline qualified drivers into new careers that will elevate families, communities, and businesses", stated Charlotte Leleux, Director of Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics at SLCC.





SLCC created its Workforce and Economic Development division in 2015 to offer continuing education courses, leisure learning programs, and customized training for businesses across its eight-parish footprint in Acadiana.

Its focus is providing short-term training programs to prepare residents to meet the demands of area businesses.

For more information on SLCC’s short-term courses, email workforce@solacc.edu or visit their website by clicking here.

