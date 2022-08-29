SLCC and LPSO partnership provides offenders with second chance graduate program

South Louisiana Community College and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office have partnered to provide a welding technical degree program as a second chance for offenders.

The partnership began back in 2017 as an effort to reduce recidivism by providing inmates with the education and skills to step into a high-wage, high-demand field upon release yielding more stability in their lives.

SLCC vice chancellor for institutional advancement and external relations, Lana Fontenot said, "Education is really a critical gateway for economic and social mobility. Unfortunately it’s an opportunity that is denied to so many of our citizens that are currently incarcerated."

There were seven graduates in the program's fifth cohort this year. Five of the graduates are still incarcerated and will be transferred to parishes with work-release programs to begin using their welding skills.

Lafayette's transitional work program was initiated in 2019 in efforts of broader downsizing and and layoffs.

Read more about the second chance SLCC- Lafayette Sheriff's welding program on our partners at The Acadiana Advocate website by clicking here.

