Shortages prompt increase in EMT classes across Acadiana

Across Acadiana and the country, there is a shortage of paramedics and EMT's and the National EMS Academy in Lafayette is holding spring EMT classes to help increase numbers.

Registration is open for the June 5 class for anyone who is interested in careers in Emergency Medical Services.

The four month class will teach students how to perform life saving measures. Including CPR and dressing and bandaging wounds.

The National EMS Academy is a sister company of Acadian Ambulance and they’re holding spring Emergency Medical Technician or EMT classes throughout Louisiana.

You can sign up for classes at becomeamedic.com.