Share Care USA to host job fair, July 24

An organization that provides quality personal care services to individuals with disabilities is hosting a job hair this Saturday.
The available job positions includes parishes region 4: Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion and Iberia Parishes.
According to Share Care USA, their open positions consists of:
- Helping individuals find employment who may have been displaced during COVID-19.
- Assist anyone looking to work with those with disabilities.
- Someone who wants to change their current occupation.
- Provides quality personal care services to individuals with disabilities.
- Helping them with activities of daily living such as meal prep, medication reminders, light housekeeping, personal hygiene.
- Providing service in homes, hospitals and nursing facilities.
Those interested could attend the Share Care Job Fair on July 24 at 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at 106 Leonie St. in Lafayette located behind Lafayette Music on Johnston St.