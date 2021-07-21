Share Care USA to host job fair, July 24

An organization that provides quality personal care services to individuals with disabilities is hosting a job hair this Saturday.

The available job positions includes parishes region 4: Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion and Iberia Parishes.

According to Share Care USA, their open positions consists of:

Helping individuals find employment who may have been displaced during COVID-19.

Assist anyone looking to work with those with disabilities.

Someone who wants to change their current occupation.

Provides quality personal care services to individuals with disabilities.

Helping them with activities of daily living such as meal prep, medication reminders, light housekeeping, personal hygiene.

Providing service in homes, hospitals and nursing facilities.

Those interested could attend the Share Care Job Fair on July 24 at 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at 106 Leonie St. in Lafayette located behind Lafayette Music on Johnston St.

