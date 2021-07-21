Watch
Share Care USA to host job fair, July 24

Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 15:00:44-04

An organization that provides quality personal care services to individuals with disabilities is hosting a job hair this Saturday.

The available job positions includes parishes region 4: Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion and Iberia Parishes.

According to Share Care USA, their open positions consists of:

  • Helping individuals find employment who may have been displaced during COVID-19.
  • Assist anyone looking to work with those with disabilities.
  • Someone who wants to change their current occupation.
  • Provides quality personal care services to individuals with disabilities.
  • Helping them with activities of daily living such as meal prep, medication reminders, light housekeeping, personal hygiene.
  • Providing service in homes, hospitals and nursing facilities.

Those interested could attend the Share Care Job Fair on July 24 at 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at 106 Leonie St. in Lafayette located behind Lafayette Music on Johnston St.

