Second Harvest raising awareness of senior hunger with community-wide food drive

Second Harvest Food Bank will host a community-wide food drive this April to raise awareness for senior food insecurity and hunger.

April is Senior Hunger Awareness Month, and Second Harvest says that 23 percent of seniors in Louisiana, about one-in-four, face the threat of hunger.

“Many seniors live on a fixed income. They skip meals or choose between buying groceries or paying their rent or utility bills, or even medication,” said Paul Scelfo, Regional Director of Second Harvest Food Bank. “This can create serious health implications."

The organization says Louisiana ranks as the second worst state for senior hunger in the country.

Throughout April, the Food Bank will collect donations of non-perishable food items to support the nutrition needs of seniors who are at increased risk for chronic health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

Items that are high in protein and low in sodium/salt and sugar are needed as well as easy to prepare foods/meals such as:

Pop-top cans of meat (tuna and chicken)

Peanut butter and jelly

Canned soups, stews, chili

Rice

Fruit cups or applesauce

Pasta

Dried fruits (raisins)

Juices

Dried beans, lentils, or peas

Powdered or shelf-stable milk

Tomato sauce/spaghetti sauce

A complete list of most needed food donations can be found at: no-hunger.org/suggested-food-donations.

Food donations will be accepted at Second Harvest Food Bank, 215 East Pinhook Road in Lafayette, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

In addition, non-perishable food donations can also be dropped off at:

Avanti Senior Living

5522 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, La

Acadian Heritage

215 Anna Street, Scott, La

Belle Rose Gardens

211 Arceneaux Road, Carencro, La

Second Harvest Food Bank says they work year-round to provide seniors access to nutritious food through their Senior Connection program. The program, they say, prepares and distributes freshly made meals daily to senior centers throughout Acadiana and Southwest Louisiana. The Food Bank also works to close the hunger gap by connecting eligible seniors to food pantries near them and/or to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“We all have a role to play to ensure that older adults have access to the food they need,” added Scelfo. “Senior Hunger Awareness Month is a call to action. Each of us can check on an elderly neighbor, parent or grandparent to assess if they are getting the proper nutrition they need to stay healthy.”

Second Harvest says individuals can help seniors who are food insecure by doing the following:

Prepare and deliver a healthy meal to a senior in need.

Donate nutritious food items that seniors need to Second Harvest Bank or a local food pantry – items that are high in protein and low in sodium and sugar.

Volunteer to sort and pack food boxes.

Adopt a senior. Pick up and deliver food to a senior who is home bound or provide transportation to a nearby grocery or food pantry.

Help a senior connect to ongoing food assistance – a local food pantry, SNAP benefits, or community programs like Meals on Wheels, Food For Seniors.

Donate to Second Harvest Food Bank. For every dollar you donate, Second Harvest can provide 4 meals to a senior who is hungry.

To learn more about the State of Senior Hunger, visit www.feedingamerica.org/research/senior-hunger-research/senior.

To learn more about volunteering or donating food or funds to Second Harvest Food Bank, visit www.no-hunger.org.

