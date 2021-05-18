Second Harvest Food Bank responding to flooding impacting Louisiana

Second Harvest Food Bank is responding to the flooding impacting Louisiana.

The food bank is pre-staging water and supplies at possible emergency shelters as a result of flooding rains this week. They say their disaster response team has been in contact with local emergency officials in Acadiana and Southwest Louisiana since Monday.

They are standing by to assist in any way needed throughout our community and region.

Second Harvest is also asking for the community to help out.

Donations of bottled water, non-perishable food, and cleanup supplies will be in urgent need. Those can be dropped off at the Second Harvest facility at 215 E Pinhook Rd 7:30 to 4:30.

People can also make a monetary donation at feedingacadiana.org

