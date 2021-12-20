Second Harvest distributes food to families in need

Second Harvest Food Bank is doing what it can to make sure families in need have food on the table this Christmas.

The group joined forces with United Way of Acadiana, Lafayette Consolidated Government, and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Organizers say the food distribution is expected to feed hundreds of families who are struggling to put food on the table this holiday season. Items included turkey, seasonal produce, and some traditional holiday staples.

The groups distributed the food items Monday at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Lafayette.

"We wanted to come together to help make the holidays a little bit brighter for folks. We know that this is a time of year when there are a lot of extra expenses and so when families can be supported through food, which is what we're doing here today, it makes it a lot easier to handle the other challenges of the holiday season," explained United Way President/CEO Carlee Alm-Labar. "Being a part of an event like this when hundreds in our community are going to have food, healthy food for the holidays, it's really special and it's a core part of our mission and who we are."

