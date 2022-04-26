Scott Firefighter Jaron Leblanc has helped thousands in their most desperate time of
need, now he and his family are the ones in need.
His son, Carter Jude Leblanc, was born via emergency C-section when his heart
stopped beating on April 12, 2022. Resuscitation efforts were performed and Carter
appeared to be doing great at first. As time went on Carter began to take a turn for the
worst and was flown to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans on April 20 and placed in the
NIC unit. Carter’s parents, Jaron & Jordan, have both been at his side in New Orleans.
As bills begin to mount, Jaron was forced to commute back-and-forth to New Orleans
between his shifts as a full-time firefighter in Scott, as well as, part-time fire fighter in
Carencro.
As firefighters, we take an oath to help those in need, never realizing one day we may
be the one in need. I am asking you to please help Carter, Jaron and Jordan, in THEIR
time of desperate need.
If you are able to assist financially, please visit https://gofund.me/59dd4118.
If you are unable to assist financially, please keep them in your prayers.
Please feel free to contact me if I can assist with this or any other matter.
Thank you
Chief Chad P. Sonnier
Office: 337-889-5050
