Scott Firefighter Jaron Leblanc has helped thousands in their most desperate time of

need, now he and his family are the ones in need.

His son, Carter Jude Leblanc, was born via emergency C-section when his heart

stopped beating on April 12, 2022. Resuscitation efforts were performed and Carter

appeared to be doing great at first. As time went on Carter began to take a turn for the

worst and was flown to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans on April 20 and placed in the

NIC unit. Carter’s parents, Jaron & Jordan, have both been at his side in New Orleans.

As bills begin to mount, Jaron was forced to commute back-and-forth to New Orleans

between his shifts as a full-time firefighter in Scott, as well as, part-time fire fighter in

Carencro.

As firefighters, we take an oath to help those in need, never realizing one day we may

be the one in need. I am asking you to please help Carter, Jaron and Jordan, in THEIR

time of desperate need.

If you are able to assist financially, please visit https://gofund.me/59dd4118.

If you are unable to assist financially, please keep them in your prayers.

Please feel free to contact me if I can assist with this or any other matter.

Thank you

Chief Chad P. Sonnier

Office: 337-889-5050

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel