Schools reopening, closed following Hurricane Ida

Here is a list of schools reopening and closed in Acadiana following Hurricane Ida.

Schools reopening Tuesday, August 31:

Acadia Parish

Calcasieu Parish

Evangeline Parish

Lafayette Parish

UL Lafayette

LSU Eunice

Schools closed Tuesday, August 31:

Vermilion Parish

St. Mary Parish: St. Mary Parish Schools will remain closed on Tuesday, August 31st as necessitated by post-storm conditions and preparations required to return students safely onto school campuses. School system staff and students should continue to monitor JCampus communication and school websites for ongoing information as it becomes available.

