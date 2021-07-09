School districts update on virtual learning plans

School systems are making back-to-school plans amid the pandemic, and some are setting tentative guidelines for their virtual learning programs. We've reached out to the area school districts for information on their current plans for the upcoming school year. Below is what we've learned so far.

Calcasieu will offer an improved virtual program for students who are eligible, but the board will limit which students are qualify. The qualifications differ by grade level.

For more information on Calcasieu's current plans, click here.

Jeff Davis public schools will have limited capacity and new enrollment policies in place for the fall. Enrollment will be limited to students with documented COVID-19 related health needs. Those who qualify will be required to submit an application, which will be reviewed by a committee.

Students have to stay in the program for the entire semester and will not be eligible for school activities or athletics. If a student performed poorly in the program last year, had too many absences, or didn't have a GPA of a 'C' or better, they will not be eligible.

For more information on Jeff Davis' current plans, click here.

Iberia will not have a COVID virtual option, but will offer courses through the Iberia Virtual Program, like it did before the pandemic. This time the program will offer limited enrollment for students who meet eligibility requirements in grades 3-12.

For more information on Iberia's current plans, click here.

In Vermilion Parish, the district's "Virtual Vermilion" program will only be available to 6th-12th grade students; the district is no longer offering an elementary virtual program. Eligibility includes in-person weekly testing. Also available is in-person tutoring and interactive classes.

For more information on Vermilion's current plans, click here.

