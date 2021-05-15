Watch
RPSO deputies searching for runaway teen from Rapides Parish

Posted at 7:02 PM, May 14, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, La. — The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce.

RPSO says that Joyce is a 14-year-old, black male with black hair and brown eyes, and is 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 133 pounds.

RPSO says that on Thursday, May 13, Joyce was reported missing from a residence located in the Hineston area of Rapides Parish. Joyce was last seen on the day of the report wearing a black T-shirt and white washed blue jeans.

If anyone has seen or has information concerning Tejon Joyce, you are asked to contact Detective Ederick Coleman at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

