Rouses Markets buys property for fourth Lafayette-area store

Rouses Markets has bought five acres along Camellia Boulevard near River Ranch for what would be its fourth store in the Lafayette area.

The popular Louisiana grocery chain bought the property from the Saloom family and Pine Farm Limited Partnership for an undisclosed amount, land records show.

The store would be part of a 16-acre section of land along Camellia Boulevard that got approval from the city planning commission to be subdivided into three lots with Rouses next to two commercial lots, documents show. The Pine Farms commercial development planned for that area is a 43-acre tract of land stretching from Bluebird Drive to Verot School Road.

The full article can be read HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel