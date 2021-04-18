Rotary Clubs meet to discuss past year, plan for future projects

Local Rotary Clubs met this week to discuss the past year and to plan for the next 12 months.

District 6200, which includes 2,412 members across more than 20 parishes in South Louisiana, held its yearly conference April 15-17 at the Opelousas Civic Center.

At the conference, club members were able to reunite with fellow members, receive updates on past and future projects and events like Polio Plus and COVID-19 vaccine events, and participate in service projects.

Rotary Club of Opelousas Sunrise member Yvonne Normand is currently serving as District 6200 governor. Saturday, she delivered a speech to those in attendance.

Members have also had the opportunity to sit in on presentations, like one given on leveraging social media, and join in the Food Fest.

All in all, organizers say they're thankful for the support they've received from the community.

"What we have is fellowship," said Normand. "And through fellowship, you feed one another's souls. And we also are blessed we've had lots of sponsors and people helping to put this one, and the city of Opelousas has really backed us in bringing all these people to our great community."

Find more information on District 6200 here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel