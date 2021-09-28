Rockin on the River to defray medical, travel costs for Opelousas family

A non-profit organization that aims to help families in need because of unforeseen medical circumstances is helping one family in Opelousas.

12-year-old Gage Lassare, has been suffering with severe abdominal problems since he was very young. Lassare, described as his loved ones by vibrant and caring, is at Texas Children's Hospital, where doctors are extensively researching in hopes of a diagnosis.

He underwent surgery at the end of August and in the future will face multiple additional surgeries, along with hospital stays and followups.

Loved ones say the end goal is for Gage to be able to return to normal activities like any other 12-year-old and have great quality of life.

To help defray the Lassare family's medical and travel expenses, Rockin on the River is holding an all-day event on October 16 at the Yambilee grounds in Opelousas, and they invite everyone to join in supporting Gage.

It will feature a blazin' chili cookoff, kids corner, a silent/live auction, food, and a gun raffle. DJ Big Al will provide live music.

"He's got to go to Texas and after that, he'll have three to four different surgeries and back and forth, back and forth," explained organizer Tonia Dupre. "With [Gage's mom] not being able to go to work, we're just hoping to do something to help them out."

The Yambilee grounds will open at 8 a.m. More information can be found here.

