Road closures in Acadiana due to flooding

Here is a list of road closures in the Acadiana area:
Avoid Elton Drive between Dan Buller and Linscomb in Jefferson Davis Parish for the next several hours due to water over the road. Some roads are closed.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers