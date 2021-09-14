Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Road closures in Acadiana due to flooding

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Courtesy of MGN Online
Road closed
Posted at 12:33 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 13:33:29-04

Here is a list of road closures in the Acadiana area:

Avoid Elton Drive between Dan Buller and Linscomb in Jefferson Davis Parish for the next several hours due to water over the road. Some roads are closed.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.