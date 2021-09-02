Resources/Tips for Ida Recovery

While Acadiana didn't see severe impacts from Hurricane Ida, many have been displaced and are staying in the city while they begin recovering from the storm.

As such, Lafayette Consolidated Government has created a list of resources and informational tips to help those individuals.

INSURANCE/FEMA ASSISTANCE

Approximately 500,000 Louisianans have flood insurance coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

There are three ways to apply for assistance:

1. Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

2. Call 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-200-462-7585

3. Download the FEMA App on the Apple or Google Play Stores

Starting Your NFIP Flood Insurance Claim

What if my NFIP policy just expired?

If your NFIP flood insurance policy (including a Group Flood Insurance Policy) just expired, contact your insurance company immediately to renew your policy (or for recently expired GFIP-holders, purchase a Standard Flood Insurance Policy). Claims for losses that occur in a 30-day grace period will be honored provided that the full renewal premium is paid within 30 days of the policy expiration date. Lapsed policies (expired policies after the grace period) may cause you to lose any discounted rates you have been receiving, and you may be subject to a new 30-day waiting period for coverage to go into effect.

FEMA

Have questions?

· For general information, contact 211.

· Contact your parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office: http://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/PARISHPA

HEALTH/SAFETY

Heat-related illnesses can happen during recovery efforts and heat exhaustion can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids.

National Weather Service

Generator Safety

Safety is the number one priority after any storm. Be careful in areas with damage, flooding and power outages. Use generators safely – keep them outside and far away from your home. Carbon monoxide produced by your portable generator can be deadly.

· Keep your generator at least 20 feet away from any door, window, or vent, and use a battery-powered CO detector.

· Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes.

· Do not use a generator in wet conditions.

· Avoid wading or driving through floodwaters inside, outside, and around your home.

· Clean up safely – wear protective clothing and gear, use a mask, and ask for help moving heavy debris.

CDC

For information/resources in Lafayette, visit lafayettetravel.com/hospitality-hub.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel