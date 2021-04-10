Rep. Higgins' thoughts on Biden's infrastructure plan

Rep. Clay Higgins says the newly proposed infrastructure plan from the Biden administration is a poorly disguised Green New Deal.

Ahead of a meeting between Biden and Congress on Monday, KATC's Victor Jorges spoke to Higgins about his thoughts on the president’s $2 trillion proposed plan focusing on infrastructure.

"As presented, it's a monstrosity,” said Higgins.

He says the majority of the funds from the plan would impact things that most Americans wouldn’t consider infrastructure.

“If the president wants to introduce a Green New Deal and the Democratic Party wants to introduce and push a Green New Deal, then by all means,” he said. “They have majority control; they have the right constitutionally to present that. But don’t lie about it.”

Regardless of his feelings about the plan, he agrees that Louisiana could benefit from infrastructure investments.

“There are potentially some infrastructure wins for Louisiana in a potential infrastructure bill,” Higgins added.

Some of the areas he believes could use some repair and money are the I-49 corridor through Lafayette Parish and the expansion of the I-10 bridge in Baton Rouge.

In regards to the I-10 bridge at Lake Charles, he says some progress has been made.

“Infrastructure investment is badly needed, but actual infrastructure projects like the bridge at I-10 in Lake Charles,” said Higgins. “We’re battling to replace that bridge and we’ve made a tremendous amount of progress, by the way. We’re going to build a bridge.”

That project has a task force. George Swift, CEO and president of the SWLA Alliance, says they’re working towards getting more funding to finish the expansion and repair of the bridge. He says the state has helped with $85 million, while the cost of the project is $850 million. Plus, he tells KATC, this plan could help.

“We are hoping that our congressmen and senators will negotiate and work out some compromise so this can be passed,” said Swift. “Our bridge is very crucial to the I-10 corridor and needs to be replaced and we think this is a good shot.”

