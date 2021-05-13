Rep. Clay Higgins announces infrastructure funding for Sulphur, Eunice airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced Thursday that the Eunice Airport and Southland Field in Sulphur will receive more than $1.6 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for infrastructure improvements.

According to a release from Higgins' office, the Eunice Airport will receive $570,000 to fill joints and perform sealing work on 5,000 feet of the existing runway surface.

The Southland Field Airport will receive $1,089,200 to expand the airport apron to 9,000 square yards.

Congressman Higgins issued the following statement with his announcement:

Infrastructure investments like these ensure that our airports can continue to serve local industry. Southland Field, in particular, was badly damaged during Hurricane Laura. The apron expansion project is one of many needed to restore full operational capacity at the airport. My office will continue to push for infrastructure investments like these, which support and help grow our local economy.

