Registration open for DREAMS Foundation's Camp Unique

Registration is now open for the D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana's Camp Unique.

Camp Unique, a camp for individuals with special needs, will be held in two sessions:

July 12-16 for ages 5 through13

July 19-23 for ages 14 and up.

This year's theme is "Survivor" and sessions will be held at LARC's Acadian Village from 9am to 12pm.

Campers will participate in activities such as art, fitness, karaoke, music & dance as well as getting a Camp Unique t-shirt and a snack everyday!

“The participants in our annual camp have formed lifelong friendships and gained a sense of pride and independence because they see other individuals with unique abilities and it puts them in their comfort zone,” said D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation Executive Director Donielle Watkins.

Registration is $75. Forms for Camp Unique can be found on the D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana website: www.dreamsfoundationaca.org.

Volunteers are also needed. Those interested in volunteering can complete an application on the DREAMS website under the “Volunteer” tab.

A background check is required for all volunteer applicants.

