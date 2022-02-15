Registration for pre-K program now open

Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start are accepting applications for free preschool for the 2022-23 school year.

Prime Time accepts children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old at its Head Start centers in Lafayette, New Iberia and Jeanerette. Caregivers in Lafayette Parish can now complete initial applications through the Lafayette Parish Early Childhood Community Network. In Iberia Parish, caregivers can begin the process on Feb. 16 through the Iberia Parish Early Childhood Community Network.

“As a parent, safety, high quality, and affordability are high criteria on my personal list when seeking child care,” said Stalanda Butcher, Vice President of Head Start Services for the LEH and Prime Time. “At Prime Time, we go beyond basic licensing safety requirements. Our centers are staffed with highly-qualified teachers and curriculum coaches, we have trained family service advocates and all of our programming is offered at no out-of-pocket cost to families.”

A program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start help children build basic skills, develop a love of literacy and hone critical-thinking abilities that will set the foundation for lifelong learning. Prime Time Head Start follows a Tier 1 Curriculum, the top rating for instructional materials by the Louisiana Department of Education, in order to help provide a seamless transition into kindergarten.

The Early Head Start program promotes the physical, mental, social and emotional development of infants and toddlers in a safe and caring environment, and the expectant mothers program offers support and services to families before birth. Prime Time welcomes students of all abilities, with 10 percent of seats reserved for children with special needs.

In addition to services for students, Prime Time embraces a family engagement approach with support and services for the entire family. Those opportunities include help with going

back to school and employment, Family Engagement Network Meetings, Family Learning Parties and a parent and caregiver Policy Council through which families help govern Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start centers.

Families interested in enrolling their child can visit www.primetimefamily.org [primetimefamily.org] for more information and a link to the registration portal. Enrollment team members are available at 337-465-2428 or enrollacadiana@primetimefamily.org to answer any questions.