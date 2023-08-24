Registration deadline looms for gubernatorial primary

If you want to vote in the October 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election, you're going to need to register soon.

Anyone who hasn't registered to vote yet must do so by September 13 if registering in person, by mail or at an OMV office. If you want to register online, the deadline is September 23. You can do that here.

Qualifying for the election happened earlier this month. If you'd like to see who qualified for an office, you can do that here.

Early voting for that election will start September 30 and continue through October 7, excluding Sunday, October 1. Early voting happens at every parish's registrar's office and at some other locations in some parishes. To find out where you can vote early, contact your parish's Registrar of VotersOffice.

If you need an absentee ballot, you must request one by October 10 at 4:30 p.m, unless you're military or overseas. You can request an absentee ballot online through the Secretary of State's Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of VotersOffice.

If you do vote absentee, your registrar must receive that ballot by October 13 at 4:30 p.m, unless you're military or overseas.

If you want to see your ballot, or see more information about the election, click here.