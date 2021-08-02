Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Region 4 Office of Public Health to hold COVID-19 press conference

Monday, Aug. 2nd at 10:00 am
items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana Department of Health releases maternal mortality data and recommendations to guide improvements
Posted at 9:11 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 10:11:51-04

The Region 4 Office of Public Health will hold a press conference Monday on COVID-19 in Acadiana.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:00 am at the Delta Grand in Opelousas.

Region 4 Medical Director, Dr. Tina Stefanski is expected to speak.

KATC will live steam the press conference on the KATC Facebook page and KATC.com.

Governor John Bel Edwards will speak at 2:30 pm on Monday to discuss Louisiana's response to the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.