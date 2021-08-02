Region 4 Office of Public Health to hold COVID-19 press conference

The Region 4 Office of Public Health will hold a press conference Monday on COVID-19 in Acadiana.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:00 am at the Delta Grand in Opelousas.

Region 4 Medical Director, Dr. Tina Stefanski is expected to speak.

KATC will live steam the press conference on the KATC Facebook page and KATC.com.

Governor John Bel Edwards will speak at 2:30 pm on Monday to discuss Louisiana's response to the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

