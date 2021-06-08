Region 4 extends vaccination hours at Acadiana health units

The Region 4 Office of Public Health has announced extended hours for vaccinations at health units across Acadiana.
Appointments to receive the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J COVID-19 vaccine will now be available until 5:30pm on specific dates.
See those dates below:
Acadia Parish Health Unit
- June 17th
- July 15th
- August 19th
Evangeline Parish Health Unit
- June 17th
- July 15th
- August 19th
Iberia Parish Health Unit
- June 15th
- July 13th
- August 17th
Lafayette Parish Health Unit
- June 16th and June 30th
- July 14th and July 28th
- August 11th and August 18th
St. Landry Parish Health Unit
- June 16th
- July 14th
- August 18th
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
- June 14th
- July 12th
- August 16th
Vermilion Parish Health Unit
- June 16th
- July 14th
- August 18th
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can register online at OPH4.timetap.com or by calling 337-262-5311. Officials say that appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome
The Pfizer Vaccine is currently available for anyone 12 years of age and older with parental consent required.
J&J/Janssen Vaccine and Moderna Vaccine are available for anyone 18 years of age and older.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, click here.
