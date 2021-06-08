Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Region 4 extends vaccination hours at Acadiana health units

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 12:08:48-04

The Region 4 Office of Public Health has announced extended hours for vaccinations at health units across Acadiana.

Appointments to receive the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J COVID-19 vaccine will now be available until 5:30pm on specific dates.

See those dates below:

Acadia Parish Health Unit

  • June 17th
  • July 15th
  • August 19th

Evangeline Parish Health Unit

  • June 17th
  • July 15th
  • August 19th

Iberia Parish Health Unit

  • June 15th
  • July 13th
  • August 17th

Lafayette Parish Health Unit

  • June 16th and June 30th
  • July 14th and July 28th
  • August 11th and August 18th

St. Landry Parish Health Unit

  • June 16th
  • July 14th
  • August 18th

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

  • June 14th
  • July 12th
  • August 16th

Vermilion Parish Health Unit

  • June 16th
  • July 14th
  • August 18th

Those interested in receiving a vaccine can register online at OPH4.timetap.com or by calling 337-262-5311. Officials say that appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome

The Pfizer Vaccine is currently available for anyone 12 years of age and older with parental consent required.

J&J/Janssen Vaccine and Moderna Vaccine are available for anyone 18 years of age and older.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.