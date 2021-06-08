Region 4 extends vaccination hours at Acadiana health units

The Region 4 Office of Public Health has announced extended hours for vaccinations at health units across Acadiana.

Appointments to receive the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J COVID-19 vaccine will now be available until 5:30pm on specific dates.

See those dates below:

Acadia Parish Health Unit

June 17th

July 15th

August 19th

Evangeline Parish Health Unit

June 17th

July 15th

August 19th

Iberia Parish Health Unit

June 15th

July 13th

August 17th

Lafayette Parish Health Unit

June 16th and June 30th

July 14th and July 28th

August 11th and August 18th

St. Landry Parish Health Unit

June 16th

July 14th

August 18th

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

June 14th

July 12th

August 16th

Vermilion Parish Health Unit

June 16th

July 14th

August 18th

Those interested in receiving a vaccine can register online at OPH4.timetap.com or by calling 337-262-5311. Officials say that appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome

The Pfizer Vaccine is currently available for anyone 12 years of age and older with parental consent required.

J&J/Janssen Vaccine and Moderna Vaccine are available for anyone 18 years of age and older.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, click here.

