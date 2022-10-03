Recreational red snapper season open for eight extra days

A declaration of emergency to reopen recreational red snapper season for eight additional days has been signed by Secretary Jack Montoucet of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). According to LDWF, the season will reopen from 12:01 a.m. Friday, October 7 through 11:59 p.m. Friday, October 14. Bag limits will also increase to four fish per person.

On September 19, in an effort to analyze harvest limits, the 2022 red snapper season was closed by LDWF. LA Creel data, which estimates recreational fish harvests, shows that 39,216 pounds of the 809,315-pound quota are available for harvest to anglers.

Recent recreational landings of red snappers have been low enough to allow the eight-day extension with a higher bag limit.