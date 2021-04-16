Rebound: live, in-person performances return for Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra is once again performing in-person and in front of live audiences.

“We’re super excited to be back,” said principal cellist Dragos Filip. “It’s amazing to have that connection come back, we’re really looking forward to it.”

This time last year, the ASO’s season was upended by the pandemic. Musicians turned to online platforms like zoom to perform, but also to continue the ASO’s mission of education.

“Everybody was trying to make the best of the situation,” said Filip. “We’re all tech wizards now, so there was a lot of adapting and trying to get to that finish line.”

At the onset of the pandemic, the ASO was forced to make some tough decisions by temporarily suspending contracts for about 60 orchestra musicians and 20 teaching artists.

“Those days were dark,” said the symphony’s executive director Dana Baker. “But I’m happy to say all of our teachers are back.”

As for the musicians, Baker says the symphony has been able to phase everyone back in, as the state adjusted its COVID-19 guidelines.

“That had also determined what instrumentation we could use,” she said. “So now, we’re able to use everything. This concert on Friday will include everything.”

The ASO has two concerts left in its season of Revival. A performance called EMPOWER Friday night at St. John’s Cathedral, and REVIVE on Thursday May 13, at St. Mary’s Church

If you’d like tickets to either the in-person performance or a virtual option, click here.

The state’s current COVID-19 guidelines will be observed for in-person performances.

