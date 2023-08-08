Qualifying started today; use this website to check the candidates

Qualifying for the October gubernatorial election began today across Louisiana, and will continue through Thursday.

On the ballot are thousands of elected offices, from Governor to local and parish-wide offices.

Local and municipal candidates qualify with their local clerk of court for the parish in which they are registered to vote. All candidates for state office will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located in Baton Rouge, also from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for the three days.

Candidates must provide an email address and a valid Louisiana driver's license or ID card. If you want to run for an office and need more information, click here. You can also call your clerk of court. For a list of phone numbers, click here.

To see who qualified for a race you're interested in, go to the Secretary of State website here. You can click on "search by parish" to find your parish and see all the offices that are set for the October ballot in that parish.

Also on the ballot are some proposed amendments to the state constitution, and propositions in several parishes. To find out what is on the ballot in your parish, click here and then select the October election date. To see the proposed amendments, click here.

If you want to see what you'll be voting on, go here and put in your information. You'll also be able to find out where you can vote, what will be on your ballot, sign up for notifications and see lots of other information.