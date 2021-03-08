Program showers local high school seniors with gifts

The Facebook page, Adopt an Acadiana Area Senior 2021 is back again this year.

The purpose of the page is to shower local high school seniors with a little extra love and encouragement as they take their next steps in life.

Katelyn Malveaux was one of the many seniors who missed out on many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities last year due to the pandemic.

She became one of the 2,000 seniors to be adopted through the program.

"It gave me encouragement and it gave me hope about everything," said Malveaux. "One girl gave me money. Another one came to my house and dropped off a basket filled with lovely treats! I really loved all of it!"

Josepha Morgan

The program started when Josepha Morgan and her good friend, Renee Francis, started to realize that the pandemic was going to severely impact high school seniors last spring.

"The adopt a senior really came at a perfect time because a lot of parents were, clueless," said Francis. "It was really a matter of making the kids not feel left out. Still making them feel special and still making them feel like it was there time."

Francis adopted two seniors of her own last year.

She encourages anyone thinking of adopting to only adopt what you can handle and be present throughout the rest of the student's year in order to really make a difference.

"It boosts their morale to let them know, we're here for you. Maybe we can't be there in numbers, but we are here in spirit. Shoot them texts every now and then, letting them know you're thinking of them," Francis said. "Things like that help to let them know. These people are really strangers to them, but they are concerned and they're here for them."

Those who would like to adopt a senior can head to the program's Facebook Page. Comment on the post of the senior you'd like to adopt and the parent will reply with a message containing contact information and a list of items needed or wanted.

Josepha Morgan

------------------------------------------------------------

