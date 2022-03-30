Power outages reported in Louisiana

Power outages are being reported across the state as severe storms move through.

To see the number of power outages currently reported in Louisiana, click here.

Residents who experience power outages should contact their local power company to make a report.

Outage maps can be found below:

LUS

————————

SLEMCO

————————

ENTERGY

————————

CLECO

As of 3 p.m., Cleco had 7,284 customers without power due to the thunderstorms.

For the latest outage numbers, visit Cleco’s storm center at www.cleco.com/residential-commercial/storm-center.

Acadia —110

Allen —308

Avoyelles —1,021

Beauregard —38

Calcasieu —151

DeSoto —6

Evangeline —1,197

Grant —985

Iberia —44

Jefferson Davis —29

Natchitoches —441

Rapides —1,946

Red River —34

Sabine —32

St. Landry —487

St. Martin —166

St. Mary —7

St. Tammany— 256

Vernon —26

Safety tips during a storm:

Listen to local radio and TV stations for power outage and restoration status reports.

If water is rising, turn off electricity at the main breaker, evacuate and stay away until the water has completely receded.

Generators should be operated outdoors only and in well-ventilated areas. Plug appliances directly into portable generators with grounded extension cords that can handle the load. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet. Don't exceed the rated capacity of the generator and only refuel when the engine is off and cool.

Assume all downed lines are live and stay away. Report downed lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 or 911.

————————

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel