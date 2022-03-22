Power outages in Louisiana

Power outages should be expected on Tuesday as severe weather moves across the state.

To see the number of power outages currently reported in Louisiana, click here.

Residents who experience power outages should contact their local power company to make a report.

Outage maps can be found below:

LUS

————————

SLEMCO

————————

CLECO

————————

ENTERGY

————————

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel