Below is a list of power outages in Acadiana due to weather:

Cleco

Acadia - fewer than 5

Evangeline - 26

Iberia - 6

St. Landry - 73

St. Mary - 7

Slemco

Acadia - 4

St. Landry - 499

St. Martin - 2

Vermilion - 12

