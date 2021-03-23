Below is a list of power outages in Acadiana due to weather:
Cleco
Acadia - fewer than 5
Evangeline - 26
Iberia - 6
St. Landry - 73
St. Mary - 7
Slemco
Acadia - 4
St. Landry - 499
St. Martin - 2
Vermilion - 12
