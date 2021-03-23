Menu

Power outages in Acadiana

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Power outages
Posted at 9:47 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 10:55:27-04

Below is a list of power outages in Acadiana due to weather:

Cleco

Acadia - fewer than 5
Evangeline - 26
Iberia - 6
St. Landry - 73
St. Mary - 7

Click here for more information.

Slemco

Acadia - 4

St. Landry - 499

St. Martin - 2

Vermilion - 12

Click here for more information.

