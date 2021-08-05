Poster unveiled for 18th Annual Latin Music Festival

The poster for the 18th Annual Latin Music Festival was unveiled during a ceremony on Thursday.

The Asociación Cultural Latino-Acadiana held the ceremony at Espirit de Coeur in Lafayette.

Appetizers and other refreshments were also available at the event.

The poster represents months of hard work for organizers, who say they're ready to celebrate during this year's festival. It's set to be held on October 2.

Pablo Estrada, ACLA President, said, "We have worked extremely hard and this is about five months of work for us to be able to have that one day event. We normally bring about 4,000 people to the city of Lafayette at Parc International, so again obviously for us it's a massive celebration for our organization and for our city and our community as well."

If you'd like to watch the poster unveiling, it was livestreamed on the ACLA Facebook page:

