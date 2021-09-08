Police: Suspect in custody after stealing ambulance from Lafayette hospital

One person is in police custody after an ambulance was stolen from a hospital.

A patient was transported to a Lafayette hospital by a St. Landry EMS ambulance on Wednesday, according to Duson Chief of Police Kip Judice. After checking the patient in, the medics returned to find the ambulance gone.

The ambulance was later spotted in the Scott area, Judice stated.

Duson Police were able to intercept the ambulance in Duson. At that point, a high-speed chase ensued.

The suspect traveled more than 20 miles and the chase ended in the parking lot of a local business in Crowley. A person was backing out of the parking lot when the suspect crashed into the vehicle. Minor injuries were reported, according to Judice.

This is a developing story and more information will be available later.

