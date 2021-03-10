Police searching for runaway teen in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. — The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Alyssa Herbert.
Alyssa is a 17 year old white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Alyssa is 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.
On Saturday, March 6th 2021, Alyssa was reported missing from a residence located in the Kelly Land Subdivision.
Alyssa was last seen on the previous evening wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.
If anyone has seen or has information concerning Alyssa Herbert, you are asked to contact Detective David Rundell at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers