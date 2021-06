Pineville Police are searching for an older man who went missing today in Pineville.

James Heckerford, 77, was last seen in the Kingsville area Friday afternoon, June 11. He has demintia and walked away from a shopping center next to Walmart.

Heckerford has silver hair and weighs approximately 270 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt with the word "Freedom" on it, and blue jeans.

If you have seen him please contact the Pineville Police Department immediately at 318-442-6603.

