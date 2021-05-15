Photos: LSUE 2021 Spring Commencement

Louisiana State University Eunice (LSUE) held its 2021 Spring Commencement on Friday.

Here is a photo gallery of the honor graduates for both morning and afternoon sessions of the LSUE Spring Commencement, as well as the LSUE Academy graduates from Acadia and St. Landry Parishes.

LSUE 2021 Graduation Morning Summa Cum Laude Grads



L to R: Dr. Nancee Sorenson (LSUE Chancellor), Mary Leach Werner (LSU Board of Supervisors Representative), Olivia Campbell, Danielle Frey, Rebekah East, Luke Bischoff, Jacob Hammond, Logan Bogard, Brylee Siebert, Vivian Daigle, Owen LeJeune, Dr. John Hamlin (Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs)



LSUE St. Landry Academy Grads Spring 2021



L to R: Ricky Julien, Sr. (Opelousas HS Principal) Hayden Miller, Alahnnah Broussard, Nicholas Vallair, Jacob Barron, Camille Pitre, Anna Bielstein, Patrick Jenkins (St. Landry Parish Schools Superintendent)

LSUE Acadia Parish Academy Grads 2021



L to R: Dr. Nancee Sorenson (LSUE Chancellor), Daidun Dupre, Brylee Siebert, Vivian Daigle, Owen

LeJeune, Halli Ray, Meghan Comeaux, Scott Richard (Acadia Parish Schools Superintendent), Christine

Darjean (Acadia Parish College & Career Readiness Facilitator)

