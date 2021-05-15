Photos: LSUE 2021 Spring Commencement

Watch
2021 Graduation Afternoon Honor Grads (Both Summa and Magna Cum Laude Grads)<br/><br/>L to R: Dr. John Hamlin (Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs), Alexis Speyrer, Heather Vezinat, Jame Bearb, Kaitlyn Wainwright, Heidi Guilbeau, Lacey Castille, Kaitlyn Killmer, Maggie Larriviere, Eimly Oliver, Carly Ortego, Tracie Klumpp, Gabrielle Thibodeaux, Caroline Naomi, Brooke Bagala, Jessica Benoit, Laina Belle, Valencia Thomas, Ke’ara Charles, Shanequa Roberson, Dr. Nancee Sorenson (LSUE Chancellor), Mary Leach Werner (LSU Board of Supervisors Representative)<br/>
2021 Graduation Afternoon Honor Grads.jpg
Acadia Academy Grads Spring 2021.jpg
St Landry Academy Grads Spring 2021.jpg
2021 Graduation Morning Summa Cum Laude.jpg
2021 Graduation Morning Magna Cum Laude.jpg
Posted at 5:25 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 18:25:25-04

Louisiana State University Eunice (LSUE) held its 2021 Spring Commencement on Friday.

Here is a photo gallery of the honor graduates for both morning and afternoon sessions of the LSUE Spring Commencement, as well as the LSUE Academy graduates from Acadia and St. Landry Parishes.

2021 Graduation Morning Magna Cum Laude.jpg
2021 Graduation Morning Summa Cum Laude Grads

L to R: Dr. Nancee Sorenson (LSUE Chancellor), Mary Leach Werner (LSU Board of Supervisors Representative), Olivia Campbell, Danielle Frey, Rebekah East, Luke Bischoff, Jacob Hammond, Logan Bogard, Brylee Siebert, Vivian Daigle, Owen LeJeune, Dr. John Hamlin (Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs)

2021 Graduation Morning Summa Cum Laude.jpg
St Landry Academy Grads Spring 2021.jpg
St. Landry Academy Grads Spring 2021

L to R: Ricky Julien, Sr. (Opelousas HS Principal) Hayden Miller, Alahnnah Broussard, Nicholas Vallair, Jacob Barron, Camille Pitre, Anna Bielstein, Patrick Jenkins (St. Landry Parish Schools Superintendent)
Acadia Academy Grads Spring 2021.jpg
Acadia Parish Academy Grads 2021

L to R: Dr. Nancee Sorenson (LSUE Chancellor), Daidun Dupre, Brylee Siebert, Vivian Daigle, Owen
LeJeune, Halli Ray, Meghan Comeaux, Scott Richard (Acadia Parish Schools Superintendent), Christine
Darjean (Acadia Parish College & Career Readiness Facilitator)
2021 Graduation Morning Magna Cum Laude.jpg
