Beware of lane closures on the I-10 at I-49 interchange this weekend.

It's part of the second phase of the replacement of the overpass there.

Starting Thursday, the first closure will start at 6:30 a.m. on I-49 northbound.

All lanes of I-49 northbound and I-10 eastbound at the interchange starting Thursday night at 9 p.m.

Crews will be moving concrete barriers and laying out the construction site.