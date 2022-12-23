Pastor of Lafayette Christian Academy breaks silence on newly surfaced video of Jan. 6 riot association

Lafayette Christian Academy President and Pastor, Jay Miller, is responding to newly surfaced video in connection with the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

In the video, LCA President and The family Church Pastor, Jay Miller, is seen on the steps of the U.S. Capitol speaking to the rioters and stirrers through a bull horn.

In the midst of the riot outside of the capitol, within moments of the finalization of Biden's victory, Miller can be heard vocalizing, “We are tired of being lied too, and not having anybody have our backs when we are down, we are tired of not being heard.”

The video and below statement were released to KATC on Thursday.









As a pastor and head of a Christian school, my conservative values are not a secret. Religious liberty is one of my core values and I was sincerely worried it would be threatened with the results of the 2020 election. I was there not because I was an election denier but because I am a religious freedom believer. I was and am disgusted by the behavior of those who attacked our nation’s capital and I stood arm and arm with Capital Police to try and prevent the rioters from entering in. In retrospect, due to how things played out that day at the capitol, I wish I hadn’t gone to DC that day, but I have made it a point to use the divisive things I heard and saw there as motivation to encourage my church and my school to be stronger stewards of fellowship and unification.



Jay Miller

In a recent re-tweet, @truthlafayette captured Miller's presence at the Insurrection.