Parish Proud receives Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant

Parish Proud announced its selection as a recipient of the Healthy Communities Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

This year's grant, totaling $8,000, will support Parish Proud's mission to empower the residents of Acadiana to maintain a litter-free community. The initiative focuses on providing Troop Buckets to citizens, containing all the necessary materials for safe and efficient litter cleanup.

Sarah Mary Toce-Donlon, Development Director of Parish Proud said, “The citizens of Lafayette are a passionate group. While the community knows their 'why,' we aim to provide the 'how,' enabling individuals to channel their passion towards the betterment of our Parish."

Parish Proud Troop Buckets will include essential items such as litter grabbers, vests, trash bags, and gloves. Each bucket will also include a new branded flag, serving both as a safety measure and a symbol of community pride.

Chuck LaGrange, Strategic Advisor for Parish Proud, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts, stating, "Placemaking thrives on collaboration. Providing Lafayette's citizens with the tools they need to combat litter empowers both current and future generations to be exemplary stewards of our beloved city."

Parish Proud noted when you partner with Parish Proud for corporate events, you will receive a Troop Bucket to keep as a part of your event package.

If you're not a corporation but want to learn how to acquire a Troop Bucket, please reach out to Sarah Mary Toce-Donlon at Sarah.Mary@ParishProud.org.