"Our Family" Acadiana Symphony Orchestra helping Ukrainian musicians

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and Conservatory of Music is reaching out to the community to help Ukrainian musicians who make up the symphony's family.

On Friday, ASO asked for help and support to raise funds for three Ukrainian musicians who have worked with the orchestra for several years. They say these musicians, for nearly twenty years combined, have lived, worked, spent their money, and contributed to the Acdiana community.

The families of the three musicians are in Ukraine and have made the decision to stay to fight for their land, instead of escaping to a neighboring country, they say.

"As any of our neighbors would, we have long considered them family - members of our Symphony family, members of our Acadiana family. These three musicians are in crisis and they need our help - the help of their family - their community. Now," ASO says.

Additionally, ASO says several of the families of their musical family are volunteering on the front lines, at the Ukrainian and Polish border.

ASO Music Director and Conductor, Maestro Mariusz Smolij, along with our musical family from Ukraine, have used their resources to find ways that our organization and our community can help their families.

A donation page has been created on their website for the public to donate.

All proceeds received will be directly given to the Ukrainian National House and to the Lviv Volunteer Kitchen. They say 100% of the proceeds raised will be used to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, toiletries, bedding, cots, baby formula, and diapers, along with meals, medical necessities, and other humanitarian aid to Ukrainians who remain in the country, as well as those refugees who have fled.

To make a donation, go to the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra website.

