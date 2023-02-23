Watch Now
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Open House and Vaccine events around Acadiana

hospital-doctor-generic.png
Canva
hospital-doctor-generic.png
Posted at 8:27 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 21:27:10-05

Here's a list of upcoming Open House and vaccine events across Acadiana:

Henderson City Park Mobile Market

Thursday, February 23 9:30 am- 11:30 am

  • Flu vaccines
  • COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up
  • Monkeypox vaccines

SWLAHEC LOVE YOURSELF Women's Health Symposium and Community Baby Shower

Saturday, Feb 25 9:30 am - 2:30 pm
Dupuis Rec. Center Lafayette, LA

  • Flu vaccines
  • COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up

St. Landry Parish Health Unit

Tuesday, February 28 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
308 W. Bloch Street Opelousas, LA
Phone: (337) 948- 0220

  • Flu vaccines
  • COVID-19 Bivalent boosters
  • Blood Pressure Screenings
  • STI Screenings
  • Learn about safe sleep for babies
  • Meet and connect with health care providers in the community

Citizens United-Melville Mobile Market

Friday, March 3 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
206 Lyons Street Melville, LA

  • Flu vaccines
  • COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up

Evangeline Parish Health Unit

Wednesday, March 1 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
1010 West LaSalle Street Ville Platte, LA
Phone: (337) 363- 1135

  • Flu vaccines
  • COVID-19 Bivalent boosters
  • Blood Pressure Screenings
  • STI Screenings
  • Learn about safe sleep for babies
  • Meet and connect with health care providers in the community
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.