Open House and Vaccine events around Acadiana

Here's a list of upcoming Open House and vaccine events across Acadiana:
Henderson City Park Mobile Market
Thursday, February 23 9:30 am- 11:30 am
- Flu vaccines
- COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up
- Monkeypox vaccines
SWLAHEC LOVE YOURSELF Women's Health Symposium and Community Baby Shower
Saturday, Feb 25 9:30 am - 2:30 pm
Dupuis Rec. Center Lafayette, LA
- Flu vaccines
- COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up
St. Landry Parish Health Unit
Tuesday, February 28 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
308 W. Bloch Street Opelousas, LA
Phone: (337) 948- 0220
- Flu vaccines
- COVID-19 Bivalent boosters
- Blood Pressure Screenings
- STI Screenings
- Learn about safe sleep for babies
- Meet and connect with health care providers in the community
Citizens United-Melville Mobile Market
Friday, March 3 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
206 Lyons Street Melville, LA
- Flu vaccines
- COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up
Evangeline Parish Health Unit
Wednesday, March 1 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
1010 West LaSalle Street Ville Platte, LA
Phone: (337) 363- 1135
- Flu vaccines
- COVID-19 Bivalent boosters
- Blood Pressure Screenings
- STI Screenings
- Learn about safe sleep for babies
- Meet and connect with health care providers in the community