Open House and Vaccine events around Acadiana

Posted at 8:27 PM, Feb 22, 2023

Here's a list of upcoming Open House and vaccine events across Acadiana: Henderson City Park Mobile Market Thursday, February 23 9:30 am- 11:30 am

Flu vaccines

COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up

Monkeypox vaccines SWLAHEC LOVE YOURSELF Women's Health Symposium and Community Baby Shower Saturday, Feb 25 9:30 am - 2:30 pm

Dupuis Rec. Center Lafayette, LA

Flu vaccines

COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up St. Landry Parish Health Unit Tuesday, February 28 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

308 W. Bloch Street Opelousas, LA

Phone: (337) 948- 0220

Flu vaccines

COVID-19 Bivalent boosters

Blood Pressure Screenings

STI Screenings

Learn about safe sleep for babies

Meet and connect with health care providers in the community Citizens United-Melville Mobile Market Friday, March 3 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

206 Lyons Street Melville, LA

Flu vaccines

COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up Evangeline Parish Health Unit Wednesday, March 1 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

1010 West LaSalle Street Ville Platte, LA

Phone: (337) 363- 1135

Flu vaccines

COVID-19 Bivalent boosters

Blood Pressure Screenings

STI Screenings

Learn about safe sleep for babies

Meet and connect with health care providers in the community

