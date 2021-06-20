One dies in Rapides Parish crash

A Deville man died after a Saturday night crash, State Police say.

Troopers were called to the one-vehicle crash on La. 1207 near Deville Cutoff Road at about 10:30 on June 19.

Steven Bruce, 29, died at the scene, troopers say.

The initial investigation indicates that Bruce was driving his pick-up truck north on the highway. The truck exited the roadway, over-corrected and then flipped in the road. Bruce and a passenger were both ejected.

Bruce, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bruce’s passenger, who also was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: "Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

"Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences."

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 24 fatalities.

