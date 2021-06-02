One Acadiana and Ochsner Lafayette General to present Vibrant Community Summit

One Acadiana has partnered with Ochsner Lafayette General to host a two-day summit focused on creating a vibrant community.

The Vibrant Community Summit will feature Quint Studer, author of Building a Vibrant Community and The Busy Leader’s Handbook.

Registration is currently open for the summit which will take place June 17 and 18.

One Acadiana says that the Vibrant Community Summit will dive into lessons Quint has learned as a transformational business leader in the healthcare sector and a transformational community leader in Pensacola, Fla. It will also explore how those lessons might be applicable to the community.

“Every community wants to attract investment, provide high-wage jobs, and create vibrant downtowns. Through my early conversations with Acadiana’s economic development leaders, it’s clear they are dedicated to making that desire a reality,” said Quint Studer. “I look forward to connecting with even more of the area’s leaders as I share the Pensacola story and lessons on building a vibrant community.”

Event details:

Day 1

Vibrant Community Talk – Thursday, June 17, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

The Community Talk is a free, open to the public event that is available to attend in-person or stream online.

Vibrant Community Concert – Thursday, June 17, 6:30 - 9 p.m.

Enjoy a free concert in Downtown Lafayette at Parc Sans Souci, as part of the Vibrant Community Summit.

Day 2

Vibrant Community Workshop – Friday, June 18, 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Vibrant Community Workshop will be a large group presentation led by Quint Studer followed by breakout sessions with more focused dialogue on relevant principles from Quint’s book Building a Vibrant Community. Community leaders and other stakeholders from the business community, non-profits, foundations, and local government are encouraged to register.

“Every two years, One Acadiana guides a group of leaders from the Acadiana region to study best practices from another community through the Leadership Exchange program. This program led to our Regional Infrastructure Visioning Report (RIVR), and the two-part How We Compete Report, both well-used tools for communities in our region for advocacy and implementation. We discover many times what we are doing right, and what we can do better," said Troy Wayman, President & CEO of One Acadiana. "This year, we are excited to present a unique opportunity in our own region, anchoring the experience in Downtown Lafayette through the Vibrant Community Summit. This summit promises to be energizing for our community and our efforts to enhance our quality of life and improve the business environment.”

