On Energy Efficiency Day, Cleco encourages customers to sign-up for programs

PINEVILLE, La — Cleco Power is encouraging its residential and commercial customers to join in recognizing the sixth annual Energy Efficiency Day today, Oct. 6, by signing up for one of its Power Wise™ energy efficiency programs.

Cleco Power is one of a growing number of regional and national organizations, businesses, utilities, universities, and individuals investing in energy efficiency –to help customers reduce energy usage, they say.

“We are committed to providing our customers with energy-efficient solutions ranging from rebates on qualified appliances to our new online home energy audit,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of Cleco’s Power Wise program.

The online home energy audit takes just a few minutes to complete and provides residential customers a customized report that highlights which improvements make sense for their home, as well as any rebates or financial incentives available to assist with any recommended upgrades.

Other energy efficiency offerings include an On-Site Residential Weatherization program in which eligible customers can schedule a low-to-no-cost weatherization audit to improve their home’s comfort level and energy performance. Services conducted by Cleco-approved contractors can include air and duct sealing and installation of energy-saving products, such as blown in attic insulation, energy-efficient faucet aerators and shower heads.

Cleco Power launched its Power Wise program in 2014 with energy efficiency programs for both residential and commercial customers. To learn more about Cleco Power’s energy efficiency efforts, customers can visit www.cleco.com/energyefficiency/ or call 1-833-373-6842. For more information about Energy Efficiency Day 2021 visit www.energyefficiencyday.org.

