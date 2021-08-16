OMV offices closed in Jennings, Crowley

Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the Jennings and Crowley OMV locations will be closed until further notice, a release from the department states.

Customers can visit the official OMV website, www.expresslane.org [expresslane.org] , for online services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Online services found at expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, duplicate driver’s license request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, a REAL ID checklist and more.

The LA Wallet app, Louisiana’s legal digital driver’s license, allows eligible customers to renew their current driver’s license and request a duplicate driver’s license. The LA Wallet app is free and available for both Apple and Android devices.

Additionally, customers can utilize the services provided by Public Tag Agents and Auto Title Companies in their area. A complete list of OMV field offices, Public Tag Agents and Auto Title Companies can be found by selecting the “Open Offices” icon on www.expresslane.org [expresslane.org] .

OMV field offices cannot process reinstatement transactions at this time. Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

1. Phone – Call (225) 925-6146. The OMV Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

2. Mail – OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

3. Public Tag Agent (PTA) – PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.

