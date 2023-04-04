UPDATE: Missing older man found safe

UPDATE: State Police say Conner has been located and is safe.

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office for 81-year-old Willie Conner.

He was last seen by family on Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 6:15 a.m. He drove away from his residence located on North Smokey Cove Road in Singer, LA. He is believed to be traveling in a grey Nissan Titan pickup truck bearing Louisiana handicap license plate H295760.

Conner is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 205 lbs. Family members confirm that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Willie Conner should contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281 or dial 911.

Conner was driving his 2011 Nissan Titan pick-up truck. It's grey, deputies say.

Deputies have a possible sighting of the vehicle near Elton at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Please contact BPSO at 337-463-3281 or 833-404-1371if you have any information regarding Willie’s whereabouts.