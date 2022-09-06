Oil and Gas job fair set for September 14

Rigzone.com is hosting a job fair on September 14 at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.
The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Hiring companies will include:
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
Weatherford
White Fleet Abandonment
Fab-Con Performance
Energy Services
Sparrows Group
Parker Wellbore
Aqueos
CETCO Energy Services
Crosby Tugs
Complete Logistical Services
EnerCorp
Axis Energy Services
JAB Recruitment
Oilfield Instrumentation
Noble Drilling
Oceaneering
Nabors
Pharma-Safe
Primoris
Central Boat Rentals
Ecoserv
GO Marine Services
M&A Safety Services
PMI Energy Services
AMPOL
Oil States Energy Services
Danos
Louisiana Cat
Quality Companies
Archrock Linear Controls
Acadian Contractors
Louisiana Workforce Commission and more
“This is a great opportunity to meet with recruitment teams and hiring managers with industry leaders in drilling, production, oilfield services, safety and more,” said Evan Thayer, US Sales Director for Rigzone. “There are a wide variety of positions available, including lots of entry-level jobs with these organizations.”
Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and be ready to interview on-site.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission will also be on hand to provide resume advice and assistance with applying to jobs.
Attendees can register in advance via the Rigzone.com website to save time at the door, or they can do so upon arrival.
For a list of some of the positions being recruited for at this hiring event, click here.
This list will continue to be updated, up until the day of the event.