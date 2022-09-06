Oil and Gas job fair set for September 14

Rigzone.com is hosting a job fair on September 14 at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Hiring companies will include:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Weatherford

White Fleet Abandonment

Fab-Con Performance

Energy Services

Sparrows Group

Parker Wellbore

Aqueos

CETCO Energy Services

Crosby Tugs

Complete Logistical Services

EnerCorp

Axis Energy Services

JAB Recruitment

Oilfield Instrumentation

Noble Drilling

Oceaneering

Nabors

Pharma-Safe

Primoris

Central Boat Rentals

Ecoserv

GO Marine Services

M&A Safety Services

PMI Energy Services

AMPOL

Oil States Energy Services

Danos

Louisiana Cat

Quality Companies

Archrock Linear Controls

Acadian Contractors

Louisiana Workforce Commission and more

“This is a great opportunity to meet with recruitment teams and hiring managers with industry leaders in drilling, production, oilfield services, safety and more,” said Evan Thayer, US Sales Director for Rigzone. “There are a wide variety of positions available, including lots of entry-level jobs with these organizations.”

Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and be ready to interview on-site.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will also be on hand to provide resume advice and assistance with applying to jobs.

Attendees can register in advance via the Rigzone.com website to save time at the door, or they can do so upon arrival.

For a list of some of the positions being recruited for at this hiring event, click here.

This list will continue to be updated, up until the day of the event.