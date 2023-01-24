Oil and Gas job fair set for February 1

Rigzone will be hosting an Oil & Gas Hiring Event at the Cajundome Convention Center on February 1.

Organizers say hundreds of jobs will be available at Rigzone's Louisiana Oil & Gas Job Fair on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Hiring companies will include: Gulf Island Fabrication Halliburton Sparrows Group Complete Logistical Services Fugro Nabors CETCO Energy Services DLS Energy Linear Controls Noble Drilling TETRA Technologies Acadian Contractors GO Marine Services Oil States Energy Services Oilfield Instrumentation Danos Quality Companies Oceaneering M&A Safety ACTIMS T. Baker Smith Gulf Crane Services and more

“We’re seeing hiring in the region pick up again after the holidays, and these companies are in need of personnel for a wide variety of positions,” said Evan Thayer, Sales Director for Rigzone. “We have companies in need of mechanics, truck drivers, geophysicists, business development representatives, drillers, field engineers, deckhands, captains, HSE advisors, laboratory techs, warehouse coordinators – the list goes on and on.”

Available positions will include offshore, onshore, field and office-based roles. Entry-level and experienced jobs are both available, and there is an interview room on-site so recruiters can meet with jobseekers to quickly fill open positions.

Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will also be on hand to provide resume advice and assistance with applying to jobs.

“This is one of the best ways to introduce yourself to a potential employer. You can learn about each company’s requirements, benefits, training opportunities and more,” said Thayer. “We encourage candidates to show up early to allow themselves time to speak with recruiters and hiring managers from the 25+ oil & gas companies that will be in attendance.”

Attendees can register in advance via the Rigzone.com website to save time at the door, or they can do so upon arrival at the job fair.

For a list of the positions being recruited for at this hiring event, click here. This list will continue to be updated with attending companies and job titles as the event approaches.