Officials offer help and support for displaced KFC workers

State job officials are offering support to any workers displaced by the recent closure of fast food restaurants in southwest Louisiana.

Workers affected by the closure of the Southwest Louisiana KFC restaurants are invited to attend a Rapid Response Worker Orientation hosted by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The goal of Rapid Response is to provide dislocated workers with resources which will enable them to quickly transition to new employment, a release states.

The meeting will include information on re-employment services such as:



Local Labor Market Information

Career Assessments

Resume Writing and Job Search Assistance

Career Counseling

Job Search Workshops

Training Opportunities

Unemployment Insurance Information

Here are the details of the Southwest Louisiana KFC Worker Orientation Meeting

Date: October 10, 2023

Morning Session: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Afternoon Session: 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

*Workers should attend one session

Location:

Lafayette American Job Center

706 E. Vermilion Street

Lafayette, LA 70501