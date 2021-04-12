Office of Public Health to hold vaccine clinics in Acadiana this week

The Region 4 Office of Public Health will hold vaccine clinics in Acadiana for the week of April 12 through April 18.
The clinics will take place in Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia Parish.
An appointment is required to receive a vaccine.
The OPH says that additional dates will be announced as more vaccines becomes available.
Additional events and vaccination locations can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.
Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
LDH says the hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
See the list of vaccine clinic events below:
April 12
By appointment
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
620 McKinley St., Lafayette
ULL.timetap.com
By appointment
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 W. Port St., St. Martinville
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311
April 13
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Rayne Civic Center
112 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311
April 14
By appointment
King Joseph Recreation Center
701 Hebert St., Jeanerette
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311
April 15
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Robicheaux Center
1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311
April 16
By appointment
Acadian Medical Center
3501 US 190 East, Eunice
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311
April 17
By appointment
Cecilia Community Center
2464 Cecilia High School Road, Breaux Bridge
OchsnerLG.org/MyCovidVaccine or call 1-855-206-9675
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Martin Luther King Recreation Center
309 Cora St., Lafayette
OchsnerLG.org/MyCovidVaccine or call 1-855-206-9675
April 18
By appointment
Erath Community Center
100 City Park Drive, Erath
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311
