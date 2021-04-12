Watch
Office of Public Health to hold vaccine clinics in Acadiana this week

April 12 - April 18, 2021
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 12:07:37-04

The Region 4 Office of Public Health will hold vaccine clinics in Acadiana for the week of April 12 through April 18.

The clinics will take place in Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia Parish.

An appointment is required to receive a vaccine.

The OPH says that additional dates will be announced as more vaccines becomes available.

Additional events and vaccination locations can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.

Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

LDH says the hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

See the list of vaccine clinic events below:

April 12

By appointment
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
620 McKinley St., Lafayette
ULL.timetap.com

By appointment
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 W. Port St., St. Martinville
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

April 13

8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Rayne Civic Center
112 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

April 14

By appointment
King Joseph Recreation Center
701 Hebert St., Jeanerette
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

April 15

8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Robicheaux Center
1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

April 16

By appointment
Acadian Medical Center
3501 US 190 East, Eunice
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

April 17

By appointment
Cecilia Community Center
2464 Cecilia High School Road, Breaux Bridge
OchsnerLG.org/MyCovidVaccine or call 1-855-206-9675

9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Martin Luther King Recreation Center
309 Cora St., Lafayette
OchsnerLG.org/MyCovidVaccine or call 1-855-206-9675

April 18

By appointment
Erath Community Center
100 City Park Drive, Erath
OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

