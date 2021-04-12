Office of Public Health to hold vaccine clinics in Acadiana this week

The Region 4 Office of Public Health will hold vaccine clinics in Acadiana for the week of April 12 through April 18.

The clinics will take place in Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia Parish.

An appointment is required to receive a vaccine.

The OPH says that additional dates will be announced as more vaccines becomes available.

Additional events and vaccination locations can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.

Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

LDH says the hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

See the list of vaccine clinic events below:

April 12

By appointment

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

620 McKinley St., Lafayette

ULL.timetap.com

By appointment

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

303 W. Port St., St. Martinville

OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

April 13

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rayne Civic Center

112 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne

OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

April 14

By appointment

King Joseph Recreation Center

701 Hebert St., Jeanerette

OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

April 15

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Robicheaux Center

1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette

OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

April 16

By appointment

Acadian Medical Center

3501 US 190 East, Eunice

OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

April 17

By appointment

Cecilia Community Center

2464 Cecilia High School Road, Breaux Bridge

OchsnerLG.org/MyCovidVaccine or call 1-855-206-9675

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Martin Luther King Recreation Center

309 Cora St., Lafayette

OchsnerLG.org/MyCovidVaccine or call 1-855-206-9675

April 18

By appointment

Erath Community Center

100 City Park Drive, Erath

OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

